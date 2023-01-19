Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce to create database with companies eligible for Ukraine's reconstruction

The Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (CCBRU) will get involved in creating a database with companies that are eligible, in terms of ability and skill, for the reconstruction projects of Ukraine, a Memorandum of Understanding initialed on Thursday with the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest stipulates, told Agerpres.

At the event, which was attended by both Ukraine's Ambassador to Romania Ihor Prokopchuk and President of the Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce Nasty Vladoiu, the foundations were laid for a collaboration aiming to involve companies that want to become members of the trade organization in the reconstruction process of Ukraine.

In this context, the CCBRU invites all those who do not hold the membership of the Chamber to register by filling the Membership Application, available on the institution's website, with the possibility to also opt for registration in the database, if the companies believe that they have the necessary ability and strength to get involved in this process.

Subsequently, the companies registered in the database will benefit from a short presentation on the official page of the CCBRU, in the dedicated section, and a working group will be created, where more business opportunities will be presented.

The Romania-Ukraine Bilateral Chamber of Commerce was established in 1993 and supports its members in the development of bilateral trade relations.

The Chamber is established for the purpose of developing economic cooperation between the two states both in bilateral and international relations, as well as to support the interests of Romanian and Ukrainian economic agents in relations with the authorities in the country and with relevant bodies abroad.

The CCBRU is a member of the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce in Romania, an organization which signed in 2021 a Memorandum of Understanding between the Exporters and Investors Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Through this document, the parties have decided: the dissemination of all information that may be relevant to strengthen bilateral trade and business; providing mutual support in trade, investment and business events, including fairs, missions and conferences; informational counseling of the members of the Council and the UCCBR within the visits of the official delegations to the respective countries; promoting the exchange of training programmes between the Council and the UCCBR; promoting the establishment of contacts and cooperation in the business milieus of Romania and Ukraine.