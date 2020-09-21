Romania wins 29 medals at Balkan Senior Athletics Championships in Cluj-Napoca

Romania won 29 medals at the 2020 Balkan Outdoor Senior Athletics Championships, held on Saturday and Sunday at Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca, 8 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze.

After 13 medals obtained on Saturday (3-6-4), the tricolors won another 16 medals on Sunday (5-8-3).

In the medal standings, Ukraine ranked first, with 12-13-7, followed by Turkey, 9-2-10, and Romania.

Approximately 300 athletes from 12 countries participated in the 73rd edition of the Balkan Outdoor Championships, with Romania lining up 64 athletes, according to the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA) website.

Romania's gold medals were obtained, on Saturday, by Rares Toader in the weightlifting, Claudia Bobocea in the 800 m and the women's 4x100 m relay, while on Sunday Alin Alexandru Firfirica (discus throw), Bianca Florentina Ghelber (hammer), Andreea Apachite (weight throw), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Claudia Bobocea (1,500-metre run) placed themselves on the first spot of the podium.

The silver was won on Saturday by Roxana Rotaru in the 3,000-metre run, Andreea Iuliana Lungu in the discus throw, Mihai Cristian Pislaru in the 400-metre run, Elena Adelina Panaet in the 3000 metres steeplechase, by Nicolae Soare in the 5,000-metre run and by Florentina Iusco in the triple jump, and on Sunday by Razvan George Roman (decathlon), Florin Alexandru Visan (triple jump), men's 4x400 m relay, Anamaria Nesteriuc (100 m hurdles), Ioana Diana Tiganasu (weight throw), Camelia Florina Gal (200 m run), Florentina Budică (heptathlon) and women's 4x400 metres relay.

The bronze medals were won by Sanda Belgyan in the 400 m hurdles, by Ioana Plavan in the javelin throw, by Andreea Marina Baboi in the 100 m run and the men's 4x100 m relay on Saturday, and by Sergiu Ursu (discus throw), Alexandru Gheorghe Tache ( triple jump) and Florentina Iusco (long jump), on Sunday.