Romanian Academy's Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust Study Group to organise international conference in 2022

A conference with the participation of researchers from the Romanian Academy and from the university environment in Romania and abroad will be organised next autumn by the Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust Study Group within this forum, agerpres reports.

"For 2022, the calendar of activities includes, among others, the initiation, in Bucharest, in autumn, of an annual conference with the participation of researchers from the Romanian Academy and from the university environment in the country and abroad, the organisation of round tables as part of scientific events with national coverage, the establishment of an editorial collection, which would bring together the studies carried out within the Group," the Romanian Academy informs on Tuesday.The Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust Study Group was established in early 2021.It currently brings together 14 researchers from the institutes of the Romanian Academy working in the social-human fields: "Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History - Bucharest, "AD Xenopol" Institute of History - Iasi, Centre for Transylvanian Studies - Cluj-Napoca, "Gheorghe Sincai" Institute for Social-Human Research - Targu Mures, National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism - Bucharest.The group operates under the patronage of the president of this forum, within the Department of Historical Sciences and Archeology of the Romanian Academy, and is coordinated by Dr. Viorel Achim, principal researcher with the "Nicolae Iorga" Institute of History in Bucharest, a specialist in ethnic minorities in Romania in the 19th-20th centuries, population policy in Romania in 1940-1944, the Holocaust, the history of gypsies / Roma in Romania and south-eastern Europe.Its purpose is to stimulate research in the institutes of the Romanian Academy on the two topics, so that they become within a reasonable time a place that counts in the landscape of international research on the history of anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.An important direction is the stimulation of doctoral students from the School of Advanced Studies of the Romanian Academy, as well as doctoral students from various universities coordinated by members of the Group to address topics dedicated to anti-Semitism and the Holocaust or related topics.Among the public activities organized by the Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust Study Group in the ending year is the collaboration with the "George Baritiu" Institute of History in Cluj-Napoca in the organisation of the round table "Memory of the Holocaust," on January 27, an internal workshop, carried out on December 15-16, in which the research strategy and the planning of the activities were presented and approved.The group is open to collaborating with other research centres and specialists in the country and abroad who study anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, in order to establish a solid and coherent direction for research on this topic.