 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian animal farmers to get over RON 1.39 million in August state aid

APIA-sigla[1]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agriculture Payments Agency (APIA) is paying state aid to the livestock sector requested by application for services provided in August 2022, told Agerpres.

According to an APIA press release, the amount authorised for payment is RON 1,395,639.25 and it comes out of the national budget via the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) for applicants having used this form of state aid in accordance with the provisions of Government Decision 1179/2014 regarding the establishment of a state aid scheme in the animal farming sector, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.