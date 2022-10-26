Romanian animal farmers to get over RON 1.39 million in August state aid

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agriculture Payments Agency (APIA) is paying state aid to the livestock sector requested by application for services provided in August 2022, told Agerpres.

According to an APIA press release, the amount authorised for payment is RON 1,395,639.25 and it comes out of the national budget via the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) for applicants having used this form of state aid in accordance with the provisions of Government Decision 1179/2014 regarding the establishment of a state aid scheme in the animal farming sector, as subsequently amended and supplemented.