Romanian Army participates with 400 troops and 50 vehicles in EU military operations

The Romanian Army participates with 400 troops and 50 vehicles in the military operations of the European Union, stated the chief of the Defense Staff, general Gheorghita Vlad, during a meeting attended by the secretary of state for defense policy, planning and international relations, Simona Cojocaru, and the president of the EU Military Committee, general Robert Brieger.

The discussions took place on Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense and focused on the analysis of the security situation in the Black Sea region and in the Western Balkans, the participation of the Romanian forces in missions and operations under the auspices of the Common Security and Defense Policy, respectively the assessment of the status and priorities in the field of developing the military capabilities of the European Union, stated the representatives of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"In October 2023, we received the military command of the training mission in the Central African Republic. Next year, we will take over the command of the EU forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We continue to support EU initiatives in the field of defense and security. From the 23 projects submitted to the Permanent Cooperation Structured, the Romanian Armed Forces assumed the role of coordinator for two projects, EU Network of Diving Centers and CBRN Defense Training Range", explained general Gheorghita Vlad.Secretary of state Simona Cojocaru emphasized the important role of the European Union in the current security context."Consolidating the security and defense dimension of the EU, in a complementary manner with NATO, will contribute positively to Euro-Atlantic and global security. Romania actively contributes both within the missions and operations in the Western Balkans and Africa, as well as to European initiatives in the field of defense", said Simona Cojocaru.According to MApN, the president of the EU Military Committee highlighted the contribution of our country to European collective security, as well as the efforts made within the various initiatives of the Strategic Compass.General Robert Brieger declared that this visit to Bucharest offered the opportunity to address pressing issues and to share visions regarding actions and approaches aimed at strengthening the European deterrence and defense posture.He also gave a lecture on "Geopolitical Challenges and the Strategic Compass" at the Carol I National Defense University.The high official was on a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday, at the invitation of the chief of Defense.The Military Committee of the European Union, the military forum in the field of Common Security and Defense Policy, is made up of the heads of defense from the member states, who, after harmonizing the national positions, propose courses of action for European security, MApN shows.