Romanian art exhibition opens at 'Henri Coanda' International Airport

The Romanian art exhibition Art Safari Airport Museum opened today in the boarding area of the 'Henri Coanda' Bucharest International Airport, the organizers announced in a release.

A joint initiative of Art Safari and the Bucharest Airports National Company, Airport Museum is the result of a cultural partnership that aims to promote Romanian historical, heritage and contemporary art.

"Art Safari Airport Museum is the example of a public-private partnership that I would like to see applied as often as possible in the cultural-creative sector. This time it materialized in the Cultural Gate to symbolic Romania. The 'Henri Coanda' Airport is the first contact foreign travelers have with our country, and thanks to this museum they will be able to complete their impressions about the Romanian reality with more subtle images of its cultural evolution, coming from the collections of the Bucharest museums and not only. I invite everybody who passes through the airport to take at least a few minutes to stop here. Not to mention that this space is a great alternative to the waiting halls. Congratulations to everyone involved!," said Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu.

The first exhibition hosted by the Art Safari Airport Museum is organized in partnership with the Museum of Bucharest and puts on display paintings that are representative for the recent collections of the Art Gallery - Alexandru Ciucurencu, Vasile Grigore, Ion Musceleanu, Spiru Vergulescu, Ion Grigore, Zamfir Dumitrescu etc. - but also contemporary artworks by Sami Briss, Georges Mazilu, Ana Ruxandra Ilfoveanu, Petre Velicu, Felix Aftene etc.

The organizers said they plan to refresh the exhibition with new themes and, usually heritage artists, in principle every six months.

"Airports hold an important place in our lives, they are the first stop where people come in contact with another country. That is why we strive to turn the time spent in this space into a unique experience, giving them a taste of what Romania means. Romanian art is a convincing argument, so that in the extremely delicate current context, we support Romanian art by promoting it and presenting it to the public in a dedicated space of the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport," said the CEO of the Bucharest Airports National Company, Cosmin Catalin Pestesan.