The Romanian athlete of Cuban origin Asley Gonzalez won the gold medal in the cat. 100 kg, on Sunday, at the European Judo Open in Rome.

The former world champion defeated the Azerbaijani Adil Karimli in the round of 16, in the quarters he passed the Italian Enrico Bergamelli, in the semi-finals he won against the German Falk Petersilka, and in the final he prevailed against the British Harry Lovell-Hewitt.

With a gold medal, Romania ranked 10th in the ranking of nations in Rome.AGERPRES