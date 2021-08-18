 
     
Romanian athletes who won medals in Tokyo to be decorated by President Klaus Iohannis

Klaus Iohannis romania educata

The nine Romanian athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be decorated on Wednesday by President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, during the ceremony, which will take place at 6.00 pm, at the Cotroceni Palace, the head of state will also hold a speech.

The Romanian athletes who won medals in Tokyo are: Nicoleta Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis - gold medal in women's double sculls, Ana-Maria Popescu - silver medal in women's epee competition, Marius Vasile Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa - silver in men's pair, Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan Constantin Berariu, Cosmin Pascari - silver medal in men's four.

Romania ranked 46th in the ranking of medals obtained at the Olympic Games.

