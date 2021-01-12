The sales of new cars in Romania have dropped by 22.6% in 2020, as opposed to the previous year, although vehicle registration recorded growth in the last 4 months of the year, and the sales of green automobile have gone up by 103.5%, according to the data published on Tuesday by the Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).

On the national market, the top brands (automobiles + commercial vehicles), at the end of 2020, is led by Dacia, with 42,356 units, followed by Renault - with 11,796 units, Volkswagen (10,957 units), Skoda (10,288 units), Ford (9,910 units) and Toyota (6,870 units).

For the "green" vehicles, namely the electric ones (100% and plug-in hybrids), as well as the full hybrids (which have electric propulsion without charging from an external source) there was a growth of 33,3% in 2020, comparing with the similar period of the previous year. In subcategories, there was a 89% rise for full electric automobile and a more consistent one, of 158% for the plug-in hybrids. Furthermore, full hybrid automobile sales registered, at the end of 2020, a positive evolution (+5.2%).

In total, the eco-friendly automobile sales have gone up by 103,5% last year, as opposed to the data from 2019.

The specialty analysis shows that the majority of automobile acquisitions registered in Romania in 2020 were done by legal entities, which cover 55% of the total, the rest (45%) being for individuals.