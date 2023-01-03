 
     
Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes comes in 41st in Dakar Rally stage 3

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) came in 41st on Tuesday, after the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally, won by Australian GasGas rider Daniel Sanders in the motorcycle category held on the 447 km-long timed special between Al-Ula and Ha'il (Saudi Arabia), Agerpres informs.

Gyenes arrived 1h 03min 09sec after the winner.

In the overall standings Gyenes (Autonet Motorcycle Team) holds position 36, 2h 18min 05sec away from the leader.

Wednesday will see the racers competing in stage four, a sand-heavy loop around Ha'il that covers 574 km, including a 425 km long special.

