Romanian Border Police: Entry into country denied for 137 foreign nationals, in past 24 hrs

Approximately 69,200 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with over 29,300 vehicles (of which 14,400 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points in the last 24 hours, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Wednesday morning in a release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, in the past 24 hours, entry into Romania was denied for 137 foreign nationals, who did not fulfill conditions provided by law, and at the same time denied the exit of 4 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons.

According to IGPF, there were approximately 32,700 people by 13,500 means of transport on the inbound, and 36,500 people by 15,800 means of transport on the outbound.

Roughly 24,600 people and 14,600 means of transport (7,100 freight box trucks) went through the crossing points at the border with Hungary, with about 10,200 travelers and 6,000 means of transport coming to Romania.

Regarding the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 47 misdeeds (25 infractions and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.