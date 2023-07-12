 
     
Romanian, Bulgarian Defense ministers sign letter of intent for setting up R-SOCC

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar and his Bulgarian counterpart Todor Tagarev signed the letter of intent for the joint establishment of a Regional Special Operations Component Command (R-SOCC), the Defense Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Tilvar highlighted the excellent Romania - Bulgaria defense cooperation at bilateral, allied and European level. He also thanked his Bulgarian counterpart for Sofia's constant commitment to regional security and for participating with troops in the projects carried out in Romania under the auspices of NATO, within the multinational commands.

"Recognizing the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and the fact that this region has become a critical frontier for the new European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture, Romania and Bulgaria decided to advance their allied cooperation by establishing this Regional Command for Special Operations, which will be part of the measures to strengthen the deterrence and defense posture on the eastern flank," the Romanian National Defense Ministry said. AGERPRES

