Romanian Business Chamber, aimed at helping companies in internationalization of their activity, launched

More than 400 entrepreneurs participated on Wednesday in the launch of the Romanian Business Chamber, which aims to help companies in the internationalization of their activity, according to a press release.

"I was particularly glad to find that the number of entrepreneurs who find in the Romanian Business Chamber (RBC) the answer to their needs for information, entrepreneurial education, exchange of business information both at home and abroad is constantly increasing. I created this platform, this meeting point for business people, having as background both the experience during the mandate of secretary of state, involved in solving the problems of the business environment, as well as of the manager who has dealt directly with these problems. I want us to build a strong business community in Romania, to increase the Romanian investment volume abroad, to even the trade balance, to bring world-renowned companies to grow their business here," said RBC President Paula Pirvanescu.



The objective of the RBC platform is to help the national companies in scaling and internationalizing their activity, both through the creation of branding, assistance regarding financing, but also by organizing match-making sessions, networking through which Romanian companies and investors can meet and explore the possibility of future cooperation with their counterparts from abroad.



The team of specialists in fields such as government and European funding, foreign trade, market research and branding, led by Paula Pirvanescu, who coordinated InvestRomania and the Business Environment within the Ministry for Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, provides RBC members with an extensive network of experts in marketing, communication and internationalization strategies that offer commercial diplomacy and networking solutions in the process of breaking into international markets, as well as financing, integration in global value chains, internationalization and attracting investors for the sustainable development of national companies.

AGERPRES