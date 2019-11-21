Romanian-Canadian cooperation within UN shows rhythm of partnerships and political-military dialogue excellent

The Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, received on Wednesday the visit of the Canadian ambassador to Romania, Kevin Hamilton, the meeting seeing the discussion on the state of Romanian-Canadian cooperation in the realm of defence and the perspectives of collaboration in bilateral format within NATO or the UN, the Defence Ministry mentions in a release remitted to AGERPRES.

"Romanian-Canadian cooperation within the UN, through Romania's contribution to the MINUSMA mission in Mali, shows that the rhythm of bilateral partnerships and political-military dialogue are excellent and we will continue together on this road," said Ciuca.

The Minister of National Defence thanked the Canadian Ambassador for the substantial and constant contribution of his country to the implementation of measures to consolidate the Allied Eastern Flank, giving Canada's participation, in recent years, in the consolidated air policing mission on Romanian territory.

Furthermore, Nicolae Ciuca emphasized the particular importance of the trans-Atlantic relation for Europe's security, given the current security challenges in the Black Sea region, the quoted source adds.