Romanian car market grows by rd 43 pct in January, 'green' cars reaching 17.9 pct share

The year 2022 starts with a 42.8 pct increase in vehicle registrations compared to the previous year, a margin in which "electric" cars recorded a jump of 95.5 pct and a market share of 17.9 pct, according to data published on Thursday by the Association of Auto Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

On the national market, the top ten brands, in automobiles and commercial vehicles, is driven in January by Dacia (2,841 units), followed by Hyundai (976), Renault (751), Ford (692), Toyota (636), Volkswagen (606), Mercedes-Benz (584), Skoda (500), Fiat (450) and Peugeot (263).

According to APIA, the automobiles represent about 85 pct of the total registrations recorded in January, with a volume of 9,248 units, increasing by 56.3 pct compared to the data from the same period of 2021. In terms of market share, the SUV segment is in first place, with a share of 42 pct (+2.9 pct compared to 2021), followed by the C-Class (25.2 pct, -5.9 pct and the B-Class (19.3 pct, +2.9 pct), Agerpres.ro informs.

By the type of fuel of the registered cars, during the analyzed period the volume of gasoline cars registered an increase of 9 pct and reached a share of 68.2 pct, while the cars equipped with Diesel engines recorded a decrease of 12.6 pct, holding a share of 13.9 pct.

On the other hand, the "green" cars, respectively the electric ones (100 pct and the plug-in hybrid ones), as well as the full hybrid ones (which also have electric propulsion without external source loading) have a market share of 17.9 pct after the first month of this year, thus exceeding, for the first time, the share held by the Diesel engines.

At the beginning of 2022, the acquisitions in this category doubled (+95.5 pct), compared to the same period of last year, and in this context it is noted the important increase in the segment of 100 pct electric cars (+245.5 pct) and plug-in hybrid cars (+251 pct). The list of acquisitions is led by Dacia Spring - with 148 units, Tesla Model 3 (with 75 units and an increase compared to the same period of the previous year 36 times) and Hyundai Kona (42 units, + 320 pct).

In the Plug-in car category, the top three positions are occupied by the Ford Kuga (38 units), Hyundai Tucson (32) and Mercedes-Benz GLE (24).

APIA data reveals that hybrid cars, without re-loading from external sources, have the Toyota C-HR model first - with 140 units (-22.7 pct compared to 2021), followed by the Toyota Corolla (138 units, -8.6 pct) and the Toyota RAV4 (103 units, similar to the 2021 figures).

An analysis of the evolution of the traction type shows that 4x4 cars have a market share of 20.3 pct in January 2022, corresponding to a total volume of 1,878 units, up 39.4 pct from the previous year.

Most purchases of cars were made in January by legal entities, which cover 53 pct of the total purchases of cars, while individuals have 47 pct of the purchases.

In the light commercial vehicle category, there was a decrease of 18.6 pct, in the first month of this year, compared to the same period of 2021, an evolution opposite to that of cars (+56.3 pct), according to APIA statistics.