Romanian company Instant Factoring conclude new external financial round, worth 6.3 million euro

Romanian fintech company, Instant Factoring, has drawn new external financing worth 6.3 million euro, which will allow investments in the development of software and technology to accelerate digital business processes, as well as the development of new financial products.

According to a release of the company, sent on Tuesday, with the new financing secured, the total volume of capital available reached 12 million euro, both for Romania, as well as for the entity in Serbia, recently launched.

"The new financing round will allow us to grow in the two markets and at the same time to invest in the development of software and technology to accelerate the digital business processes, as well as for the development of new digital financial products and widening the area of capabilities," said Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Instant Factoring.

The financing round worth 6.3 million euro represents a capital investment and loans on the part of the existing shareholders up to 45 pct of the total, and an additional loan from the financial creditors in the USA (55 pct of the total), the latter being dedicated to increasing the capital to finance bills.

Instant Factoring is the first fintech company for micro-factoring online in Romania dedicated to small companies and micro-enterprises and is a member of the Innovate Finance, with their headquarters in London. The company is a non-financial banking institution (IFN).

Through the launch of the online factoring platform www.instantfactoring.com, the organization proposes to support the development of small companies, through solutions and easy and fast loans, with the aid of technology.

In 2021, Instant Factoring won the prize "Best Digital Factoring for SMEs in Central and Eastern Europe," granted by SME Banking Club Europe, Agerpres informs.