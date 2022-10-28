Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Consort Radu visit Chisinau

Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, is paying a visit to Chisinau on Friday, together with His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu, told Agerpres.

The visit takes place following a telephone conversation at the end of June with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. In the then discussion, the support that the Romanian Crown has given, since 2013, to the effort of the Republic of Moldova to integrate into the European Union, as well as the historical link between the Royal House and the sister country was mentioned.

Also, the Custodian of the Crown and the President of the Republic of Moldova discussed concrete ways of continuing the support given by the Royal Family for the country's accession to the EU.

During Friday's visit to Chisinau, Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu will have a series of meetings with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, and Colonel Iurie Girnet, the rector (commander) of the ''Alexander the Good" Armed Forces Academy.