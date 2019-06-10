Romanian cyclist Eduard Grosu wins Ronde van Limburg race

Romanian road and track racing cyclist Eduard Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) managed to win Ronde van Limburg race on Monday, held in Tongeren (Belgium), which celebrated in 2019 the 100th anniversary of its first edition.

Grosu was timed 4 hours 34 min 29 sec for 201.1 km, followed by Italian Simone Consonni (UAE-Team Emirates) and Danish Lasse Norman Hansen (Corendon - Circus), both with the same timing.

Eduard Grosu is the first cyclist to win the race without being Belgian or Dutch. He achieved this success after ranking two times on the podium in the Tour de Luxembourg: stage 1 - 3rd place, 2nd stage - 2nd place.