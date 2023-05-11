Romanian Film Days at TIFF.22

Nine feature films and 16 short films will compete in the Romanian Film Days competition at the TIFF.22 Transylvania International Film Festival, organisers announced on Thursday.

"The selection includes some of the best Romanian films of the past year, as well as productions that will have their world premiere in June in Cluj-Napoca. Three prizes are awarded at the Romanian Film Days: for the best feature film, for the best debut, and also for the best short film. Among the feature films selected are the dark comedy 'Oameni de treaba' (Men of Deeds) directed by Paul Negoescu -- the big winner of this year's Gopo Awards Gala -- and also the thriller 'Spre Nord' (To the North) the fictional debut of Mihai Mincan with a world premiere in Venice. The list continues with 'Boss,' a film noir by Bogdan Mirica, the director who won the Transilvania Trophy at TIFF.15, and the national premiere of 'Tigru' (Tiger), the debut of Andrei Tanase selected this year in Rotterdam," reads a press statement released on Thursday by the TIFF organisers.

Vlad Petri's new film "Between Revolutions", the winner of the FIPRESCI Award in the Focus section in Berlin, is on the border between documentary and fiction.

"The duo of journalists Adina Popescu and Iulian Ghervase offer their third documentary, 'Vulturii din Taga' (The Vultures of Taga), the story of a coach of an eternally losing football team. The film was a winner in the 2022 Astra Festival. Also competing are are two world premiere documentaries, both directed by filmmakers from Cluj: 'My Muslim Husband', a story about love and prejudice in contemporary Romania by Daniel and Alexandra Barnuti, and 'Planeta albastra' (Blue Planet) by Daniel Saracut, a bitter-sweet chronicle of the Dio Family rock band that reunites for the recording of the title song."

Some of the most anticipated films of the year will have their world premiere during the Romanian Film Days at TIFF.22, hors concours. "Nasty" by Tudor Giurgiu, a documentary about the life of tennis player Ilie Nastase, will run in Unirii Square in the presence of the protagonist.

Alexandru Solomon returns to TIFF with "Arsenie. The Afterlife," the preview of the long-awaited film about monk Arsenie Boca and his huge popularity. The third documentary presented out of competition is "Ultima transhumanta" (Last Transhumance) by Dragos Lumpan, an ambitious artistic and ethnographic project filmed over ten years in six countries. There will be also comedy "Inca doua lozuri" ( Two Lottery Tickets 2), directed by Paul Negoescu, a sequel to the box-office hit from seven years ago "Doua Lozuri" ( Two Lottery Tickets), "The Dream" by Catalin Saizescu, the story of prisoners who play in a theatre show, and the mountain family drama "Castelul Craitei" (Craita Castle) by Liviu Marghidan, filmed in the Piatra Craiului Mountains. Two surprises among the feature films are "Tineretea unui dictator" ( The Young Dictator) directed by Andi Lupu, a docudrama about the youth of the couple Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu, and "S.B.C.R.D.F" inspired by a Chekhovian play and directed by Iura Luncasu, known for his commercial films, who is here in his first production as an author.

The competitive selection of Romanian short films includes 16 titles selected from among over 100 applications. No fewer than 50 feature films have registered for the Romanian Film Days this year, marking a record in the history of TIFF.

TIFF is organised by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film and the Transylvania Film Festival Association with support from the Ministry of Culture, the National Filmmaking Centre, Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Local Council, and the Romanian Cultural Institute.