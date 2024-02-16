Romanian, Greek tourism organisations to hold press conference at Romexpo

The National Association of Travel Agencies (ANAT) and the Greek Tourism Organisation are organising on Friday an event to facilitate interaction between Greek and Romanian tour operators.

The Greek Tourism B2B workshop 2024 will take place in Sala Madgearu, Romexpo Exhibition Complex (during the Romanian Tourism Fair), from 10:00 to 14:00.

"Starting at 12:30, the head of the National Association of Travel Agencies, Dumitru Luca, the Director of the Greek Tourism Organisation, Giorgos Stafylakis, together with the presidents of the most important regional organisations of Greek hoteliers, will be available to the media for statements," the organisers note.

The event will discuss, among other things, the importance of creating a "mini-Schengen" between Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, a project supported by the Greek tourism industry.