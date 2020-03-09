Romanian Laura Paar wins her first WTA doubles title

Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar (formerly Andrei) won Sunday alongside Julia Wachaczyk, the first WTA doubles title in her career, by winning, 7-5, 6-4 over Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove / Bibiane Schoofs, in the final of the Lyon tournament, with a total prize of USD 275,000.

Paar and Wachaczyk prevailed in one hour and 17 minutes.The Romanian-German pair advanced to the first round of the main seeded, Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) / Mandy Minella (Luxembourg), 6-4, 4-6, 10-6, in the quarter-finals they defeated the French Elixane Lechemia / Jessika Ponchet, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, and in the semifinals, they prevailed over the Russians Vitalia Diatchenko / Natela Dzalamidze, 6-3, 6-1.Paar and Wachaczyk will be rewarded for this title with 10,952 euros and 280 double WTA points.Laura Paar ranks 201 in the world doubles standings before this tournament, and Wachaczyk, 207. AGERPRES