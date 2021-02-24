Romanian medical team departs for Bratislava on Covid support mission

A Romanian anesthesia and intensive care medical team is leaving for Bratislava on Wednesday for a 21-day mission to help the Slovakian doctors fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced on Facebook, according to AGERPRES.

The five doctors and eight nurses will be accompanied by two representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations tasked with providing support for the smooth unfolding of the mission, including liaison with the Slovakian authorities,.

"In the context of support for efforts to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and following the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism - as per the request received by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, in its capacity as national point of contact, from the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) - the government of Romania has decided to provide assistance to the Slovak Republic by dispatching a medical team specializing in anesthesia and intensive care," DSU said.

The action is funded by the European Union through the Emergency Support Instrument.