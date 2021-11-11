Romanian Orthodox Diocese supports Spain’s Health Ministry to fight against the pandemic

The Romanian Orthodox Bishop of Spain and Portugal had a meeting with representatives of the Spanish state on combating the pandemic on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

His Grace Bishop Timotei welcomed the Director-General of the Directorate of Public Health, Mrs Pilar Aparicio Azcárraga, the Deputy Director for Health Promotion and Public Health Supervision at the Directorate General of Public Health, Pilar Campos Esteban, the Deputy Director-General for Religious Freedom at the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with Parliament and Democratic Memory, Mercedes Mirillo Muñillo, at the Diocese’s headquarters in Madrid.

The talks aimed at finding reliable solutions to correctly inform the Romanian communities in Spain about the pandemic generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The fight against misinformation about the pandemic, prevention methods and immunization campaigns were considered.

“A correct information of the population coming from authorized specialists in this regard, as well as a greater receptivity of people would significantly reduce both the number of infections and deaths. The Diocese is in solidarity with this approach of the Ministry of Health because the care for our health must be added to the care to protect those around us,” reads a communiqué published after the meeting on the website of the Romanian Diocese of Spain and Portugal.