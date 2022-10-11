Romanian photographers win 13 awards at 5-star International Photographic Art Salon

Romanian photographers won 13 awards at the 23rd edition of the International Photographic Art Salon, rated with five stars, with almost 4,000 images from all over the world enrolled in the competition, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The International Photographic Art Salon is certainly one of the most important events of its kind in Europe and I am not exaggerating when I say worldwide. Every year we are overwhelmed by the large number of participants who enter the competition and their works are absolutely fascinating. In 2021, over 2,000 salons were organized in the world under FIAP Patronage, only five of them being 5-star rating (maximum possible). The salon in Sibiu is one of these five," said the president of the Orizont Photoclub in Sibiu, Oscar Margarintoni.

The photos awarded can be admired by the public at the opening that will take place in the last weekend of October, according to the organizers.

As in previous editions, the photographs were judged by influential people in photography: Balasi Csaba - M. FIAP (Romania), Silvana Retter - E. FIAP (Germany), Mark Lamay - A. FIAP (France), Radu Stanese - E FIAP (Romania), Louis Guermond - (France/Romania)

The event is organized by the ORIZONT Photo club and the Culture House of Students in Sibiu, co-financed by the Sibiu City Hall, the Sibiu County Council and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities. The event takes place under the patronage of the following specialized organizations: Federation Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP), Global Photographic Union (GPU), Image Sans Frontiere (ISF), Association of Romanian Photographic Artists (AAFR).