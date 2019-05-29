Romanian PM Viorica Dancila on vote in the Diaspora: 'Those who did wrong must be sanctioned'

Interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday evening stated, at the end of the Executive Committee of the PSD, that those who did wrong in organising the elections in the Diaspora must be sanctioned and she asked for an analysis, in this respect, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked every governor or consul to organise a certain number of polling stations, as needed, and also a certain number of ballot papers. So here is where we should start from to see who bears the blame for this and must be sanctioned. Regardless who that persons is, since everyone has the right to vote and I believe that we must do all that we can to ensure this right to all citizens of Romania, no matter where they are, inside or outside the country," said Viorica Dancila.

She mentioned that she asked for an analysis from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that the government will take "Radical measures" against those who did wrong.

"I asked for an analysis, to see what happened and to take the necessary measures. And I told you that I am going to take radical measures. The ones who did wrong must pay," reiterated PM Dancila.

AGERPRES