Romanian police officers to join French officers on patrolling, public safety missions in France

A delegation of 19 Romanian police officers on Tuesday started an operative mission in France, where they will provide direct support and assistance to the French authorities in ensuring safety in busy tourist spots.

According to the Romanian Police, July 3 - August 31, 2018, Romanian police officers will participate, along with their French counterparts, in patrolling and public safety missions to prevent anti-social misdeeds by Romanian citizens.They will also support the checks conducted by the French police services in identifying the people they come into contact with. They will facilitate the exchange of data and intelligence of operational interest through the International Police Cooperation Centre or directly between the French and Romanian authorities."The police officers participating in the missions have experience in the operational departments of the Romanian Police and have gone through a selection process that consisted in verifying their legislative knowledge and understanding of French," the Romanian Police said.Head of the Romanian Police Ioan Buda had a meeting Tuesday morning at the headquarters of the Romanian General Police Inspectorate with the officers deployed in these missions."The Romanian Police are a trustworthy partner for the police in the other states. The operative missions that they carried out with the European partners have been a success and I trust that this mission in which you are going to go will be carried out at the same level. You will be there to help the French Police overcome the language barrier between our French colleagues and Romanian citizens with whom they have to communicate, and form a link between the French authorities and the Romanian community there in the crime prevention mission."The actions are carried out at the request of the French partners as a result of good police cooperation, as well as under an administrative arrangement between Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs and France's Minister of Interior. It is the 14th mission carried out on French soil under a protocol concluded between the two national interior ministries.