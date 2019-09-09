Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan, extended honorary citizenship of Buzau

Corporal Ciprian Stefan Polschi, 38, killed in Afghanistan on Thursday, was posthumously extended honorary citizenship of the city of Buzau at a meeting on Monday of the Buzau Local Council.

The mayor of Buzau, Constantin Toma, said that "the hero soldier sacrificed himself for the country, and also for the family, he has two children with special needs, his wife is employed by the mayor's office as a companion of people with special needs, and the local community has done nothing but to acknowledge his sacrifice and award a financial support for this family."

According to the mayor, Polschi will be buried at the Heroes Cemetery of Buzau with honors.

Polschi was a driver with the NATO command in Kabul. He lost his life Thursday, September 5, in a car bomb explosion near the Green Zone in the capital of Afghanistan while driving a service vehicle.

He was posthumously promoted to Sub-Lieutenant and decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with Romania's Star in rank of knight and war insignias.

Polschi is the fifth service man of Buzau killed in war zones abroad after non-commissioned officer Dan Ciobotaru of Pinu, the town of Braesti, serving with the 33rd Maneuver Battalion in Afghanistan, who died on June 23, 2010 on a mission along the A1 Kabul-Kandahar motorway; Adrian Vizireanu and Iulian Dumitrescu, who lost their lives on May 7, 2016 near Kandahar, Afghanistan, on a training mission with the Afghan police, and Corporal Madalin Stoica, medical staff with the 280th Infantry Battalion of Focsani, who was killed on September 15, 2017 in an explosion of a car bomb.