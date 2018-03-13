Romanian-US relationship, tackled by statesec George Ciamba, US State Department's Matthew Palmer

Secretary of State for Strategic and Bilateral Affairs in the Euro-Atlantic area George Ciamba on Tuesday had a meeting with Matthew Palmer, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs at the US State Department, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informs.

George Ciamba and Matthew Palmer reviewed the relevant developments within the bilateral Strategic Partnership with a stress on ensuring a relevant contacts rhythm at both political and technical level. Moreover, the two officials hailed the "solidity of the bilateral relationship, the US side mentioning Romania's contribution to the common security, through the significant investment with a view to increasing the capabilities of the Romanian Armed forces, as well as the special contribution in the operations theaters."Moreover, Ciamba and Palmer reviewed the relevant evolutions in the Western Balkans region, the US side appreciating the Romanian expertise in the area."The Romanian side has emphasised the priority it will give to the EU enlargement policy during the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU it will hold in the first half of 2019," the MAE release reads.MAE also says that the two dignitaries referred to the Three Seas' Initiative Summit, to be staged this fall in Bucharest, pointing to the importance of ensuring this reunion's success, focused on the promotion of the concrete connectivity projects in transport, energy and digital infrastructure.Moreover, the Romanian official asked for the formalisation of the US support towards Romania's candidacy for OECD membership, the release adds.