Romanian WW2 hero Botezan, reinterred in home village 77 years after death

The remains of a Romanian hero of World War 2, fallen in the battles of August 1944 in Iasi County, were re-interred in his home village in Alba, 77 years since his death.

On June 14, a delegate of the Military Prosecutors' Office attached to the Iasi Military Tribunal turned over to relatives the earthly remains of a Romanian soldier fallen in combat in World War 2, the remains of which were discovered in 2016 by civilians, together with munitions and military effects on the territory of Ciurea commune in Iasi County.

Following the discovery, policemen in the commune notified the Military Prosecutors' Office attached to the Iasi Military Tribunal.

An operative team, made up of military criminologist prosecutors, policemen and medical examiners, conducted investigations at the scene, identifying objects of military use and human remains at depths of nearly 0.05 m - 0.20 m.

Furthermore, persons from Ciurea commune were heard in the case, archival documents were obtained which proved that military operations took place in spring-summer 1944, on the territory of Ciurea commune, and several expert reports were drawn up (criminology, ballistics, and anthropological forensic).

According to a release of the Military Prosecutors' Office, the criminology report established that a metal object taken from the scene is a military identification plate of German fabrication with the inscription: "MATR 129 CTG 1944" and "REG 10 YM", the investigations showing that the plate was in the use of the Romanian Army, and its owner was soldier Botezan Panfilie, born on February 1, 1922 in the Sanbenedic commune of Alba County, taken into service by the Alba County Military Center on April 2, 1943 and reported missing in 1944 during the fighting in Iasi County.

Soldier Botezan Panfilie was mobilized on September 20, 1943 in the 8th Mountain Huntsmen Battalion of the 108th Regiment. He went on mission in the area of operations of the battalion on April 24, 1944, and on August 27, 1944 was presumed dead in the fighting in Iasi on August 23, 1944.

At the end of the investigations, the case was closed, being established that death was a result of military operations in which artillery was used.

After the finalization of investigations in the case recorded in 2016, the Military Prosecutors' Office attached to the Iasi Military Tribunal conducted all necessary demarches to re-inter the fallen soldier with the ceremonial provided for by art. 81-86 of the Regulations regarding military honors and ceremonies of June 10, 2013, approved through Order no. M 63/2013 of the National Defence Minister.

The turnover of the remains was carried out in the cemetery of Farau commune, Alba County, in the presence of local and county, military and civilian, authorities and the people of the commune.