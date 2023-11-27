Romanians' 2020-to-date investments in government securities at RON 22 bln

From 2020 until now, Romanians have invested RON 22 billion in government securities, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said, as cited in a Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) release.

The Finance Ministry continues the issuance of Fidelis retail government securities, running a new offering on the Bucharest Stock Exchange between November 27 and December 15, the 14th financing round of this type carried out since July 2020. The previous 13 primary offerings raised a combined RON 22 billion (4.5 billion euros) from the population.

"Government securities have always been attractive both for investors at the beginning of the journey and for experienced ones, depending on their strategy and risk appetite. The safety of the invested capital, the fact that government securities are fully guaranteed by the state both in terms of the capital, and of the interest offered, determined Romanians to invest over RON 22 billion from 2020 until now. Here we come with a new issue that offers advantageous terms, both for Romanian leu- and euro-denominated securities. Moreover, the fact that blood donors, our anonymous heroes, will benefit from special terms, has already become a tradition. Thus, each drop of blood becomes a currency of solidarity, and government securities become symbols of collective generosity," said Finance Minister Bolos.

Residents and non-residents aged over 18 can subscribe 'leu'- and euro-denominated Fidelis government securities through the brokering consortium or the intermediaries who have signed the commitment regarding compliance with the terms of the offering and the provisions of the issue prospectus, and sent it to the Lead Manager. The consortium is made up of BT Capital Partners (lead manager) & Banca Transilvania (distribution group), Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale and Alpha Bank Romania.

"Of the more than 168,000 investors on the domestic capital market as of the end of September, more than 33,000 had only government securities in their portfolios, which proves that the recurring government bond issues carried out by the Finance Ministry significantly contribute to increasing the number of investors and also to the development of the capital market, by diversifying the range of instruments available for efficient portfolio management and risk-spreading across different asset categories. Stock market investment comes with many benefits for investors, just as donating blood has health benefits for the donors, and we congratulate the Finance Ministry for this year's initiative to introduce a tranche dedicated to donor investors," said president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Radu Hanga.

Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase said that this year alone, the number of investors on the capital market increased by over 25 percent, from 133,000 to 168,000.

On the blood donors' tranche, orders can be placed only by investors who donated blood starting on January 1, 2023 and/or who donate during the Fidelis securities sale period.

The estimated date of entry into trading is December 21, 2023. Interest and capital gains from Fidelis securities are non-taxable.