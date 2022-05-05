Romanians still on podium at Aerobic Gymnastics Bucharest Open Cup

Romanian athletes were present once more on the podium on Wednesday, on the second day of the Bucharest Open Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Competition, hosted at the Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest.

In juniors' group, Romania was the only team in the competition, with the following composition: Claudia Ristea, Larisa Suiu, Madalin Boldea, Raluca Bocser, Vladut Popa (18.800).

In the individual junior competition, Vladut Popa finished the qualifiers on the top spot, with the same mark as Bulgarian Aleksandar Mishinkov (second), 19.500.

In adult's trio, Romania had two teams on the podium in the qualifiers - Antonio Surdu, Claudia Gheorghe, Leonard Manta being the first, and Daniel Tavoc, Gabriel Bocser, Miruna Iordache being the second. The Romanian teams both ranked behind the Bulgarian team.

In women's individual, Turkish gymnast Ayse Begum Onbasi had the best performance in the qualifiers, followed by Borislava Ivanova (Bulgaria) and Daria Mihaiu (20.400). AGERPRES