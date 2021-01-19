 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's 2020 GDP estimate decreases to minus 4.4pct

zf.ro
grafic scadere

Romania's National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP) has downwardly adjusted the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2020 estimates to 1,040.8 billion lei, or minus 4.4%, versus 1,058 billion lei (minus 3.8%) in its autumn forecasts for the national budget revision, according to AGERPRES.

"Sectoral developments (...), as well as the wider contraction in the agricultural sector, to which a slower rebound at international level added, have contributed to the our downward adjustment of the Gross Domestic Product, which is now estimated to reach a value of 1,040.8 billion lei in 2020 and an annual dynamic of -4.4%," reads a note on developments of the main macroeconomic indicators in the Romanian economy in 2020 - 2024.

In its 2020 - 2024 medium-term forecasts winter 2021 edition, CNSP estimates a decrease in private consumption by 4%. Romania's trade balance is estimated at 18.4 billion lei, and that of the current account at 10.9 billion lei (a deficit of 5% of GDP). Year-end inflation at the end is estimated at 2.6%, and unemployment at 3.5%.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.