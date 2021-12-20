Romania's annual scholarship program for non-EU foreigners launched on Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) launched, on Monday, the Annual Scholarship Program offered by Romania, through the MAE, to foreign nationals from non-EU states for the academic year 2022-2023.

According to an MAE release, the new procedure for accessing the Annual Scholarship Program takes into account the need to adapt to the new challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fundamental change in the way citizens interact with public institutions, one of the priorities on the agenda of the European Union and the Government of Romania.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs digitized the application of foreign nationals interested in these scholarships and developed, with the support of the Executive Unit for the Financing of Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) of the Ministry of Education in English and French. Made for the first time, the new virtual platform is adapted to current trends and has an interface with multi-device capability for accessing information.

Through the new program, the MAE reiterates its constant support for an education in the spirit of intercultural understanding, knowledge and respect for fundamental human rights, as a way of combating intolerance, radicalization among young people, tensions between communities and hate speech growing globally again. Equally, by actively promoting education as a central tool of Romania's policies for international development cooperation and by introducing the theme "education and youth" on the agenda of priorities of our country's multilateral diplomacy, the MAE reaffirms its priority and multilingualism in the world.

Candidates interested in the Scholarship Program for the academic year 2022-2023 can access the online platform for submitting application files either directly at scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro, or by accessing the Study in Romania website (www.studyinromania.gov.ro) or the MAE website, the section Scholarships offered to foreign citizens by the Romanian state through the MAE (www.mae.ro/node/10250).

The individual applications of the candidates can be uploaded on the online platform between December 20 and March 15, 2022, the results of the selection will be announced on July 15, 2022. More details on eligibility conditions, levels of studies covered and documents required for applications can be obtained by accessing the mentioned sites, informează Agerpres.