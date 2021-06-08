Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposes Eurochambres - 3SI cooperation agreement

Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) proposed on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Eurochambres General Assembly of member organizations' secretaries general, the conclusion of a cooperation agreement between the representative organization of the European Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), as well as between the European entity and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Business Council (BSEC BC), CCIR said in a release.

"CCIR, a co-organizer of the first 3SI Business Forum which took place in September 2018, proposed to Eurochambres members the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding with this organization, in order to boost cooperation between the member states' chambers of commerce. The goals of this partnership are: increasing the role of Eurochambres in Central and Eastern Europe and contributing to the implementation of priority cross-border and intraregional energy, digital and infrastructure projects proposed by 3SI member states. CCIR also suggested the signing of a cooperation agreement between BSEC BC and Eurochambres in order to stimulate cooperation between the two organizations and intensify cooperation in areas of interest to the European Union, with a focus on transport infrastructure, blue economy, circular economy, agriculture and green energy," said CCIR secretary-general Ovidiu Silaghi.

Eurochambres represents over 20 million businesses in Europe - of which 98 percent are SMEs, through 45 member national organizations and 1,700 regional and local chambers.

CCIR has been an Eurochambres member since 1993, having promoted from affiliate member to full member in 2007, after Romania's EU accession.

3SI is a political platform set up at presidential level and launched in 2015, which includes the 12 EU member states between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The BSEC BC was established on August 30, 1992 and became operational on May 1, 1993. At the end of March 1995, CCIR was appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to act through its president as a representative of the Romanian business community in this Council and take part in the latter's activity.