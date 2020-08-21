Romania's Cirstea advances to last Western & Southern Open women's singles qualifiers

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea will meet Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the final qualifiers to the main women's singles draw of the 1,950,079-USD Western & Southern Open tournament taking place this year at Flushing Meadows in New York.

In the first qualifiers, thirty-year-old Cirstea, world number 77, prevailed over US Robin Montgomery, 15, world number 597, 6-1 6-4, in an hour and 22 minutes and secured 5,000 US dollars and 20 WTA singles points for doing that.

Twenty-one-year old Kalinskaya, world number 117, defeated in the first round Romanian Patricia Tig, 26, world number 86, 6-4 6-2 in an hour and 40 minutes. Tig will gain 3,000 US dollars check and one WTA singles point for participation.

Cirstea and Kalinskaya will meet for the first time in a WTA event.