Romania's Coman, Gae advance to French Open junior doubles R16.

Romanians Alexandru Coman and Mara Gae on Monday won their first matches in the Roland Garros Junior Championships 2023 tournament, told Agerpres.

In boys' doubles, Coman and Sweden's Kevin Edengren prevailed over Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Hayden Jones (Australia) in the first round, 6-4 6-7 (3/7) 10-8, in an hour and 28 minute, coming back in the super tiebreak from 0-7.

Mara Gae and the British Ella McDonald progressed to the round of 16 of the girls' doubles event, after 6-3 6-2 over French Mathilde Ngijol Carre/Margot Phanthala, in just 58 minutes. The next opponents of the seventh seeded duo will be Melisa Ercan (Turkey)/ Luca Udvardy (Hungary).

In the second round of the boys' singles event, Coman will play N. 14 Bulgarian Adriano Djenev, and in the girls' singles event Cara Maria Mester will meet 11th-seeded Czech Tereza Valentova. In doubles, Mester is paired up with Bulgarian Iva Ivanova and in the first round the two will play French duo Sarah Iliev/Astrid Lew Yan Foon.