Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,629 to 119,683, death toll hits 4,633

As many as 1,629 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 119,683 on Friday.As many as 96,158 persons were declared cured. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.According to GCS, 2,328,322 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 25,494 were performed in the last 24 hours - 15,879 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 9,615 upon request.Another 42 people - 25 men and 17 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,633.Of these, three deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, five deaths in the 50-59 year old slot, 10 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 14 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 10 deaths in people over 80 years of age.According to the GCS, 41 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, and one deceased patient had no comorbidities.As many as 600 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2, says GCS.A number of 7,245 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities as of Sunday and 508 patients were in intensive care.In Romania, 9,352 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,004 are in institutional isolation.Also, 23,850 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 467 fines amounting to 159,275 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the new coronavirus rises to 6,693, while the number of deaths, 126, remains unchanged since the last report.The heaviest SARS-CoV-2 caseloads in Romania so far were recorded in Bucharest City - 16,096 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,387, Brasov - 5,787, Prahova - 5,558 and Arges - 5,447.