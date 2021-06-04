Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 225 on 32,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 225 in the last 24 hours following 32,818 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday, agerpres reports.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of today there were 1,078,563 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 1,041,924 were declared cured.According to the GCS, 7,967,357 RT-PCR tests and 1,201,630 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 21,836 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (10,854 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,982 on request); as many as 10,716 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.A total of 100 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.