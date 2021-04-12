Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,323; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 12,500

As many as 2,323 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 12,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 1,008,490 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 910,298 were declared cured.To date, 6,985,435 RT-PCR tests and 715,066 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 7,152 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,154 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,998 on request) and 5,441 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 333 people were reconfirmed positive.