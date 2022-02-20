Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,687; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 32,300

As many as 7,687 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania and 68 deaths, out of which two prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 851 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,614, and in the counties of Cluj - 903, Sibiu - 760, Timis - 445, Arges - 437, Constanta - 410 and Dolj - 327.

As of Sunday, 2,663,620 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 101,376 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 9,177 people with COVID-19, down 200 from the previous reporting, including 562 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,104 patients are in intensive care, six fewer than on the previous day.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 68 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 42 men and 26 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including ten previously unaccounted deaths.

Out of the total patients who died, 57 were unvaccinated and 11 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years; All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,539 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.