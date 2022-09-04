Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 981 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 981 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 844 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 207 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City -195 and in the counties of Maramures - 74, Constanta - 63, Brasov - 63, and Timis - 56, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in the counties of Cluj - 3.58, Timis - 3.19, Maramures - 3.16, Arad - 2.91, and Bucharest City - 2.85.

As of Sunday, 3,227,188 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,246 people with COVID-19, up 43 from the previous reporting, including 286 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 178, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 178 patients admitted to ICU, 155 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, six Romanians are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the six deaths, three were in the age group 70-79 years, and three in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the six deaths, three occurred in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,772 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.