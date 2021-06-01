Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41 to 30,353

A number of 41 people - 22 men and 19 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, six of these deaths predate the above-mentioned interval and were entered in the database, at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the Public Health Directorates in the country, following verifications. Thus, four of the deaths occurred in January, two in February, all in Bacau County.

According to GCS, one death was recorded in the 60-69 years age category, 12 deaths in the 70-79 years age category and 18 deaths in the age category over 80 years.As many as 39 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had co-morbidities, and one deceased patient did not present any underlying medical conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,353 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 191 Romanian nationals abroad.