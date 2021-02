Another 67 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, they were 31 men and 36 women.

A total of 64 deaths were reported in patients with comorbidities; two patients who died did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have so far been reported for one patient.