Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 3,488, Jan 09-15, 2023

As many as 3,488 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the January 9 -15 week in Romania, with almost 86,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 932 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of Monday, 3,319,680 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, told Agerpres.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,038 people with COVID-19, including 102 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 118 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 118 patients admitted to ICU, 108 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 44 Romanians, 20 men and 24 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 30-39 years, two in the age group 50-59 years, six in the group 60-69 years, eight in the age group 70-79 years, and 27 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with commorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, 17 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,504 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.