Romania's DefMin Ciuca meets Ukrainian counterpart Zahorodnyuk in Munich

Romania's acting Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Zahorodnyuk, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, to underscore the significant progress recorded in the Romanian-Ukrainian defence co-operation, as well as favorable prospects for its further development, with an emphasis on increasing interoperability by joint participation in different multinational military exercises.

According to a statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the two dignitaries analysed recent regional security developments and actual ways of co-operation for the implementation of the NATO Security Package for an increase in the Black Sea security adopted in Washington in April 2019.Both sides voiced interest in intensifying joint actions in order to ensure a stable climate in the extended Black Sea region, attaching particular importance to European security.Ciuca also recommended strengthening Ukraine's co-operation with NATO and the EU, as well as enhancing the specific tools for the NATO partners, while welcoming the progress made with training and developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces.The officials highlighted the good level of co-operation under NATO and EU projects, especially for the implementation of the initiatives included in NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.