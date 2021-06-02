Romania's end-May forex reserves down 1.91 pct, to 37.57 billion euros

Forex reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 37.570 billion euros at the end of May 2021, down 1.91% from the level of 38.304 billion euros registered at the end of the previous month, the central bank announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

Inflows recorded in May amounted to 759 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, and into the European Commission's accounts, other.

Outflows stood at 1.493 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 5.221 billion euros, as per the current international prices.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) on May 31, 2020 stood at 42.781 billion euros, compared with 43.185 billion euros on April 30, 2021.Payments due in June 2021 on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to about 92 million euros.