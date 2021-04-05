Romania's first new media art museum to open in Brasov's underground galleries

The underground galleries of the central city of Brasov will host Romania's first new media art museum, with its first exhibition open in June, the Brasov City Hall announced on Monday.

"The project for cultural integration of the Dupa Ziduri underground galleries in the life of the city carried out by the Amural Association in partnership with the Brasov City Hall is entering a new stage. Under the cultural intervention project co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration, the underground galleries are preparing to become BUM - the Brasov Underground Museum - the first new media art museum in the country," according to the Press Office of the Brasov City Hall, agerpres.ro confirms.

The Brasov Underground Museum is a project of cultural activation and urban regeneration through art and new technologies designed to configure a new alternative space on the cultural map of Brasov.

By repurposing the city's underground galleries, a contemporary art space is being configured that is returned to the community and reintegrated with the urban fabric.

The cultural project will begin in April 2021 with a historical research of the site to find out more about its past. At the same time, the city hall finishes the initial arrangements. There will be a call for new media artists in the coming days and the exhibition of the first art and technology museum. The first underground exhibition will open in June 2021.

The galleries were dug in the Warthe Hill of Brasov during WWII to serve as an anti-aircraft shelter. They are immersed in darkness and compartmentalised, forming a perfect space for works of light, sculpture, video art and arts that use new technologies in general. Since 2015, the underground galleries have been known, together with the entire area known as Dupa Ziduri (Behind the Walls) to the attention of the Amural Association, which organises there an eponymous festival.