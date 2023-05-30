Romania's Foreign Ministry to mount exhibition marking Treaty of Trianon Day.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) will mount an exhibition to highlight the Treaty of Trianon that focuses on the Paris Peace Treaties of 1919-1920 and that includes diplomatic documents and rare photographs from the MAE Diplomatic Archives, told Agerpres.

According to MAE, the exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday, June 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9, at the MAE headquarters in Bucharest and virtually at the Romanian diplomatic missions, consular offices and cultural institutes abroad.

Public access will be allowed on said days between 10:00hrs and 12:00 hrs and 14:00hrs and 17:00hrs, at the Grigore Gafencu Hall.

According to MAE, access will be based on an e-mail sent at least 24 hours in advance to the address uad@mae.ro in which the name and surname of the visitor or visitors will be indicated, as well as the day and time of the visit. To visit the exhibition on June 4, requests will be sent to the address by May 31, 16:00hrs. Access to the premises of the ministry for the purpose of visiting the exhibition will be allowed by presenting a valid identity document.

The exhibition will focus on presenting the contribution of Romanian diplomacy to the preparation and holding of the Paris Peace Conference and includes a series of photographs and documents illustrating some of the most important international documents concluded during the Peace Conference held in Paris in the years 1919 -1920, after the end of WWI.

In 2020, June 4 was declared Trianon Treaty Day by law. According to the provisions of the law, in order to mark this day, national and local cultural, educational and scientific events dedicated to raising awareness of the meaning and importance of the Treaty of Trianon are organised.