Romania's industrial production declines 1.3pct seven months into 2022 (statistics)

Industrie

In the first seven months of 2022, Romania's industrial production declined 1.3% as unadjusted data and 2.2% when adjusted for seasonality and working days, both y-o-y, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Unadjusted, there were decreases in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (-6.5%), mining and quarrying (-4.2%) and manufacturing (-0.2%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it was lower in the first seven months by 2.2%, as a result of decreases in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (-6.3%), mining and quarrying (-4.2%) and manufacturing (-1.3%).

In July 2022, industrial production decreased by 1.9% on a monthly basis unadjusted due to a decrease in manufacturing (-3.2%). Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply and the extractive industry increased by 6% and mining and quarrying by 1.9%, told Agerpres.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, industrial production was higher by 0.3% on a monthly basis, as growth was recorded in manufacturing and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (+1.3%, each ). On the other hand, mining and quarrying decreased by 0.3%.

Industrial production (unadjusted) recorded a 3.1% decrease in July 2022, y-o-y as a result of decreases in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (-6.8%), mining and quarrying (-2.9%) and manufacturing (-2.5%).

When adjusted, industrial production was lower by 0.9%, as a result of decreases in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (-6.5%), mining and quarrying (-2, 6%) and manufacturing (-0.2%).

