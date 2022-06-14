Romania's Jan - April industrial production drops 2.5 pct

Romania's industrial production dropped 2.5 percent over January - April 2022 in unadjusted terms from the similar period of the year before and was 3.1 percent down as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The decline in the industrial output in unadjusted terms was determined by the decrease registered in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.9 pct), the mining industry (-3.8 pct), and the manufacturing industry (-1.6 pct), while the drop as adjusted terms was the effect of the decline in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-6.3 pct), the mining industry (-3.6 pct) and the manufacturing industry (-1.3 pct).Industrial production was 12.5 pct down this April from the month before in unadjusted terms, due to the decline registered in all three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-16 pct), the manufacturing industry (-12.4 pct) and the mining industry (-3.9 pct).Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, April's industrial production was 0.7 pct higher compared to the previous month due to growth in the mining industry (+1.6 pct), the manufacturing industry (+1.2 pct) and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+0.1 pct).Year-on-year, April's industrial production dropped 8.8 percent in unadjusted terms, as a result of the decrease in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-11.9 pct), the mining industry (-11.3 pct) and manufacturing (-8.1 pct).April's industrial production expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series was 6.9 pct down YoY due to the decline in the mining industry (-11.3 pct), the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-11.1 pct) and manufacturing (-6.5 pct). AGERPRES